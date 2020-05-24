Ben Foden and wife Jackie welcome their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Ben Foden and his wife Jackie, who have welcomed their first child together. The parents announced the birth of their daughter this weekend.

The sportsman shared a series of photos of their baby girl on Instagram to confirm her arrival. The proud dad revealed they named her Farrah.

The name Farrah is of Gaelic origin and means pleasant.

“Farrah Abra Foden, 5/20/2020, 6 lbs 12oz, 19.5 inches, 3 weeks early, we love you,” the dad wrote alongside the sweet photos.

Ben’s wife Jackie also posted photos of their adorable girl on her Instagram account. The new mum couldn’t help but gush about their tiny tot, “Farrah Abra Foden, 5/20/2020, 6lbs 12oz, 19.5 inches of pure adorable alien old man cuteness We love you so much little one.”

This is Jackie’s first child, but Ben shares two children with his ex-wife Una Healy.

The rugby player married Jackie in August 2019 after dating for two weeks. Speaking of their marriage, he commented, “I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?”