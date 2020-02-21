Ben Foden and wife Jackie expecting their first child together

It looks like Ben Foden and Jackie Belanoff’s family is about to get a little bigger this year. The couple, who got married in August, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Jackie shared their major news by posting a photo from their Christmas ski holiday and Jackie’s baby bump is visible in the sweet snap. “America the beautiful, missing my Benny while he’s in Vegas and reminiscing about what a beautiful Christmas we had,” she wrote alongside the image.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple are planning on raising their baby in the UK.

A source told the publication: “Ben and Jackie are over the moon. They’re so excited to become parents together for the first time and are looking forward to starting their new lives as a family.

“The plan is to move from America back to the UK and raise the baby here – there’s lots to organise but they can’t wait for their new arrival,” they added.

Ben and Jackie tied the knot just two weeks after they first met. The sportsman was previously married to singer Una Healy. They share two children together. The rugby player admitted to cheating on his wife with a PR Executive shortly before their separation.

Speaking of marrying Jackie, Ben admitted: “The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.”

Congratulations to Ben and Jackie.