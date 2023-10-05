Beloved French brand Bonne Maman debuts its inaugural peanut spread

Bonne Maman, the beloved French brand with the gingham lid, that is loved globally and across Ireland for its range of delicious fruit conserves, caramels and chocolate spreads, has created a brand new recipe: a deliciously creamy peanut spread.

This is Bonne Maman’s first Peanut Spread – giving fans a new way to enjoy the kitchen staple with an indulgent twist from the French experts.

The delectable Bonne Maman Peanut Spread is available in two incredible textures: a creamy version for those who prefer smooth sweetness or with chunky peanut pieces for those who prefer a crunchier texture.

The new peanut spreads are boldly delicious and will elevate any occasion. You can enjoy it on everything, from morning to night. Add some peanutty goodness to your morning toast or drizzle it on your porridge. Use it in a creamy satay sauce or add it to your favourite desserts.

The spreads are palm-oil free and made using a simple recipe with carefully selected ingredients. The peanuts are peeled before being lightly toasted, guaranteeing a delicious moment to cherish with every mouthful.

Bonne Maman Peanut Spreads are available in 325g jars and are now available in selected retailers nationwide.