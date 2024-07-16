BBC unveils new Strictly welfare protocols amid ongoing inquiries

The BBC has announced that it will be implementing numerous new welfare protocols within Strictly Come Dancing, as inquiries into the behaviour of Strictly's professional dancers continue.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Graziano Di Prima has been dismissed from the show, following allegations of unacceptable behaviour in the training room towards his dance partner in last year’s series, reality star Zara Mc Dermott.

Graziano has since released a statement, writing that he “deeply regrets the events”. In her own message to her fans, Zara McDermott penned that she “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about the reported incidents.

The allegations are the second set to be addressed in recent months, as an inquiry into Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour towards his dance partner, actress Amanda Abbington, is still ongoing.

Amid both investigations, the BBC has now confirmed that they will be introducing several new welfare protocols immediately, ahead of the launch of Strictly’s 20th anniversary series this September.

In a statement released this afternoon, the broadcaster detailed that they will ensure that they “have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times.”

Additionally, the BBC will create “two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dance Welfare Producer”, and they will also “deliver further training for the production team and crew.”

The studios concluded that they take “duty of care extremely seriously” and that they will keep their processes “under constant review”.

Speaking about the issues raised, the BBC’s Director of Unscripted, Kate Phillips, noted: “If issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.”

She concluded: “Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals. The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”