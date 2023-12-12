BBC reveal first look at Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Strictly is getting festive!

The BBC has finally released a first glimpse at Strictly Come Dancing’s upcoming Christmas special.

Set to air on Christmas Day, the annual special will see six brand-new celebrities take to the dance floor for the very first time, in a bid to win the festive glitterball trophy.

Credit: BBC

The celebrities will be put through their paces with their professional partners, as they aim to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

The six celebrities involved in this year’s lineup have already been confirmed. Taking to the floor this Christmas will be history broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

Rounding out the lineup will be Waterloo Road actress Tillie Amartey, rugby star Danny Cipriani and Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan.

Credit: BBC

The pairings for each couple have also been announced by producers, as professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Jowita Przystał and Gorka Márquez will be taking part in the festive celebrations.

Ahead of the highly anticipated special episode, the BBC have released several teasing photos of the special, showcasing the celebrities taking to the dancefloor for a triumphant group number.

The first look images also glimpse the judging panel holding up ‘10’ panels to give one celebrity a perfect score – but who will receive the most votes?

Credit: BBC

Not only can viewers look forward to a spectacular array of dances from the celebrities, but there will also be an incredible musical guest! Former Eurovision hitmaker Sam Ryder will be putting on a show-stopping performance in the ballroom, accompanied by some of the Strictly professionals.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC on Christmas Day, beginning at 4:40pm.