BBC finally confirms launch date for The Traitors series 3

Fans of The Traitors can rejoice, as we finally have a premiere date for series three!

The hit reality show first launched on the BBC in November 2022, and sees a group of 22 strangers competing in a Scottish castle to win up to £120,000. However, the contestants are divided into Traitors and Faithfuls, with the Fathfuls’ aim being to unmask every Traitor in order to stop them from stealing the jackpot.

The series two finale of The Traitors, which aired in January of this year, drew in a massive peak of 6.9M viewers, averaging at 5.5M throughout the episode.

Now, the BBC has thrilled viewers by finally unveiling the launch date for The Traitors’ third series – and it’s coming sooner than you think!

Earlier today, the producers behind The Traitors took to social media to release a teaser trailer, which sees three cloaked figures walking around the grounds of the show’s iconic Scottish Highlands castle.

The camera then pans to fireworks in the sky that spell out the words ‘New Year’s Day’, as host Claudia Winkleman is revealed, saying: “Start the New Year with a bang.”

“The Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on New Year’s Day,” the BBC exclaimed on social media.

Many The Traitors viewers have since been expressing their excitement, with one fan writing on Instagram: “The perfect start to the New Year… roll on Jan”.

“Yes!!! Claudia is the most fabulous host on this show, can’t wait to see it,” another added.

The BBC also confirmed that The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast will be returning for series three, with Ed Gamble as its host.

Each episode of Uncloaked will air as a visual podcast on BBC Two immediately after The Traitors. An extended audio podcast will also be available on BBC Sounds.

Series three of The Traitors will span across 12 episodes, airing every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night. The first two episodes will air at 8pm, before switching to 9pm from episode 3 onwards.

The Traitors returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day at 8pm.