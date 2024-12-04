BBC finally confirms launch date for The Split’s two-part special

The Split will soon be returning for a two-part special!

In May of this year, the BBC announced that the hit legal drama The Split will be returning for a two-part special, set in sunny Spain. The beloved series – which starred the likes of Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan – ran for three successful series on BBC One, before its conclusion in May 2022.

Then, last month, the BBC confirmed that two new episodes, which will be titled The Split: Barcelona, will be airing over the Christmas period. Now, as the end of December approaches, we finally know when The Split will be returning to our screens!

The broadcaster has revealed that the first episode of The Split: Barcelona will premiere on Sunday, December 29 on BBC One at 9pm. The second episode will then follow on Monday, December 30 at 9pm.

Although the BBC have yet to release a trailer for The Split: Barcelona, we do know that it will follow the Defoe family as they reunite with one another again, two years after the events of series three.

Credit: BBC Press Office / Instagram

In their logline for the upcoming special episodes, the BBC teased: “Two years on, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia’s wine region. Set across one sun soaked weekend, The Split will encompass break-ups, reunions and like all good weddings, plenty of romance.”

They added: “As the sun rises over the glorious Spanish countryside, Hannah is compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again. Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?”

Credit: BBC

The Split: Barcelona will feature many returning cast members, including the likes of Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button and Deborah Findlay as the Defoe women.

Rounding out the cast will be Stephen Mangan, Ian McElhinney, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Elizabeth Roberts, Alex Guersman and new addition Toby Stephens.