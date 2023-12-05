BBC finally announces release date for The Traitors season 2

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for – we finally have a release date for season two of The Traitors!

Last year, millions of us became gripped by the BAFTA-winning hit, resulting in The Traitors being the BBC’s biggest entertainment launch in two years.

In short, the series follows 22 strangers in a Scottish castle, as they are divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and a small number of ‘Traitors’. The so-called Traitors must choose a Faithful to ‘murder’ each night, as they attempt to hide their identities in the hopes of winning up to £120,000.

Now, after weeks of teasing its return, the producers behind the gripping cat-and-mouse show have finally confirmed a release date for The Traitors’ second series.

Taking to social media earlier today, the show’s presenter Claudia Winkleman chose to share a brief teaser, showcasing herself alongside the iconic cloaked figures of the ‘Traitors’.

“Watch your back. The Traitors starts 9pm on January 3rd, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,” the 51-year-old exclaimed in her caption, before adding: “Everything crossed you like it”.

Many stars from The Traitors’ first series later chose to comment their excitement on Claudia’s post.

“ITS WILF! #stillcouldbehim xx,” joked Maddy Smedley, referring to previous ‘Traitor’ Wilfred Webster.

“Can’t wait to see the jumper collection,” added Amanda Lovett, hinting towards host Claudia’s range of unusual knitwear.

The cast of the upcoming new series has yet to be revealed, but fans can expect to see 22 brand-new contestants from a range of backgrounds. It is believed that filming took place in the Scottish Highlands in May.

This year, The Traitors will also be joined by companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked, which will give fans even more access to the series. As previously requested by viewers, Uncloaked will include ‘murdered’ contestants finding out on camera who the Traitors are.

After its premiere on January 3, new episodes of The Traitors will air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night throughout the month.