Baywatch star Nicole Eggert diagnosed with breast cancer

Nicole Eggert has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 51-year-old is widely known for her role as Summer Quinn on the 90’s television series Baywatch.

Nicole has now revealed the worrying news that she’s been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and admitted that the ‘journey has been rough for her’.

While speaking to People, Eggert shared the first symptoms she noticed that made her get checked professionally.

Reflecting back to last October, Nicole recalled having a “terrible pain” in her left breast, which she initially thought was a side effect of menopause.

She explained, “It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at”.

“But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done”.

“This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through”.

Sharing more details about the lump, Nicole said, “I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be taken out. So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after”.

“I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me. You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out”.

The former Charles in Charge actress is mum to 25-year-old Dilyn and 12-year-old Keegan, whom she admitted are the reason why she ‘has to beat’ her diagnosis.

“[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing”

Remembering the “horror” on Keegan’s face when Nicole told her about the cancer, Eggert revealed, “It immediately made me realise, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody”.

“My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I'm not feeling well or I'm sick or I'm in the hospital or whatever is going on”.

Nicole continued, “It's just so overwhelming, and I'm just doing everything I can not to spiral. At night when I lay down, I panic because I'm like, well, who's going to cover all the bills? Who's going to do all of this?”.