Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse responds to cheating allegations

Cole Sprouse has responded to rumours that he cheated on girlfriend Lili Reinhart with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

Sprouse and his Riverdale co-star have been notoriously private about their relationship, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.

He shared a rare personal statement on his Instagram account to address the cheating allegations.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being clowns."

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.

"So in conclusion – please eat my delectable plump ass. (making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three)."

Sprouse has been in a relationship with Hustlers actress Lili Reinhart since 2017.