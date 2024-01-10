Barry Keoghan opens up about welcoming first child during Saltburn

Barry Keoghan has been opening up about his personal life!

The Irish actor is currently receiving critical acclaim and Oscar buzz for his leading role in new movie Saltburn.

As he continues to enjoy huge success in his career, Barry has now been reflecting on the biggest defining moment of his personal life so far – welcoming his first child.

In an interview with GQ, the 31-year-old was asked about the arrival of his 15-month-old son Brando, who was born during Saltburn’s production.

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah,” he recalled.

“I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world,” Barry went on to detail.

The proud father sweetly teased: “That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow, you're smiling at me like that? I don't deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’”

In July, it was reported that The Banshees of Inisherin actor had split from his ex-girlfriend and Brando’s mother, Alyson Kierans.

When asked directly about their breakup, Barry briefly responded: “She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother.”

Barry and Alyson first met in February 2021 at a bar. The pair later made their red carpet debut in October of that year, and in June 2022, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Speaking about their son’s future, Barry went on to state that Brando has “a lot to live up to,” referring to the fact that he is named after The Godfather actor Marlon Brando.

“But he’ll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and that rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He’ll have a motorbike when he’s 12, I think,” he joked.