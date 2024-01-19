Bargain Hunt fans joyous as Natasha Raskin Sharp gives birth

Congratulations are in order for Natasha Raskin Sharp as she has given birth!

The Bargain Hunt host and Antiques Road Trip star announced the wonderful news that she’s welcomed the birth of a little one into her family.

The new mum is yet to reveal the gender or name of her new arrival with the world.

Natasha took to social media to reveal that the past few days since giving birth have been ‘immense’.

She shared a gorgeous photo of her and her newborn’s tiny hand together to her 30K Instagram followers.

Opening up about her little one’s arrival, Natasha captioned the post, “What a way to start the year – the last few days have been nothing short of immense”.

“I’ll be handing over my Thursday night @bbcradioscot duties to the excellent @ravisagoogram for a short spell – thanks, Ravi. Catch him from 10pm on @bbcsounds”.

The BBC presenter added, “In the meantime, there’ll be lots of new #bbcbargainhunt and @antiqueroadtrip action (filmed when baby was a mere bump). Back soon! X”.

Many of Natasha’s fans and loved ones headed to the comments to congratulate her on the birth of her new addition.

One commenter penned, “Congratulations, and welcome to the most exciting adventure of your life”.

“Such wonderful news, huge congratulations”, wrote a second fan.

Another added, “How lovely! Congratulations to you all”.

Natasha is married to BBC producer Joe Sharp. The pair met back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot in 2016 with an intimate ceremony in Scotland.

Congratulations again to Natasha and Joe as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives together.