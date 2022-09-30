Barefoot set to roll out buttery chardonnay in Ireland

Barefoot, the number 1 USA wine brand in Ireland, will be rolling out its Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay in the Irish market from October 26th.

Creamy and smooth, Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay is bursting with pineapple aromas and layers of toasty oak that perfectly complement the smooth and delicious vanilla finish. It is a perfect accompaniment to an indulgent chicken in cream sauce, a cheeseboard or fresh crab, served with plenty of butter.

“Barefoot is all about creating wines that are fun, approachable and flavourful, and Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay ticks all those boxes, says Philip Lynch, Country Manager for Ireland at E&J Gallo Winery. “Buttery is an approachable and easy to understand term that nicely expresses the creamy notes of the wine and Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay’s success to date suggests that this is something that resonates with consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. We can’t wait to introduce this new style of Chardonnay to more consumers over the coming months.”

Since its launch in 2021, Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay continues to rapidly grow in the U.K., up 220% over the last 52 weeks, emulating the performance of the Buttery Chardonnay category Stateside, which has seen a 12% growth.

Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay 750ml has an ABV of 13.5% and will be available from Tesco and wholesalers nationwide from Monday October 26th. RRP €10 with a special introductory price of €9 at Tesco.