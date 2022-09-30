SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Barefoot set to roll out buttery chardonnay in Ireland

by

Barefoot, the number 1 USA wine brand in Ireland, will be rolling out its Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay in the Irish market from October 26th.

Creamy and smooth, Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay is bursting with pineapple aromas and layers of toasty oak that perfectly complement the smooth and delicious vanilla finish. It is a perfect accompaniment to an indulgent chicken in cream sauce, a cheeseboard or fresh crab, served with plenty of butter.

“Barefoot is all about creating wines that are fun, approachable and flavourful, and Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay ticks all those boxes, says Philip Lynch, Country Manager for Ireland at E&J Gallo Winery. “Buttery is an approachable and easy to understand term that nicely expresses the creamy notes of the wine and Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay’s success to date suggests that this is something that resonates with consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. We can’t wait to introduce this new style of Chardonnay to more consumers over the coming months.”

Since its launch in 2021, Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay continues to rapidly grow in the U.K., up 220% over the last 52 weeks, emulating the performance of the Buttery Chardonnay category Stateside, which has seen a 12% growth.

Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay 750ml has an ABV of 13.5% and will be available from Tesco and wholesalers nationwide from Monday October 26th. RRP €10 with a special introductory price of €9 at Tesco.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.