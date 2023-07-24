Barbiecore: Find your inner Barbie with these pink clothing picks

The whole country has been gripped by Barbie fever!

Following its highly-anticipated release in cinemas last Friday, everyone has been talking about Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie.

With a cast that includes superstars such as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, its tune-filled soundtrack and mesmerising pink marketing, it’s hard not to get swept up in the buzz of Barbie.

Credit: Warner Bros.

If you haven't seen the film yet (or if you have but you’re looking to incorporate more Barbie into your life), then you have come to the right place!

We have recently scoured through the depths of ASOS and picked out our favourite pink pieces that totally give us Barbie vibes. Whether you want to find the perfect outfit for your long-awaited Barbie cinema trip, or you just fancy purchasing something pink, then we’ve got you covered! Check out our Barbie-inspired looks below:

In The Style co-ord in pink (RRP from €43.99)

If you’re planning on going to see Barbie this week after a long day at the office, then why not bring the pink vibes straight away? This suit from In The Style is a stunning shade of pink that Barbie herself would be proud of, but it’s also an ideal ensemble to make you feel powerful, successful and productive. Available to purchase here.

ASOS DESIGN palazzo trouser in pink geo print (RRP €38.40)

These trousers are definitely bringing us back to the 70s, but in Barbie style! If you really want to go all out for your upcoming Barbie showing, then these trousers are for you. Go to the cinema in comfort and style! Available to purchase here.

New Look fine knit cardigan (RRP €41.99)

The temperature in a cinema can sometimes be an impossible one to predict, so if you’re struggling to come up with an outfit, then why not tag a pink cardigan along? This one from New Look is super cute, and will keep you nice and cosy while you watch Margot Robbie work her magic on the big screen. Available to buy here.

Miss Selfridge oversized poplin shirt (€34.99)

If you don’t want to lean fully into the Barbie atmosphere but you still want something pink, then an open shirt is always a great idea! This one from Miss Selfridge is gorgeous, cozily oversized, and – you guessed it – a blossoming shade of pink. Available to purchase here.

ASOS DESIGN knitted racer mini dress (RRP €32.99)

One thing we love about Barbie is her never-ending range of iconic outfits, and this dress is no exception! If you’re planning on seeing Barbie on a fun night out with your girlfriends, then this mini dress could be the one for you. It’s certainly a cute showstopper! Available to buy here.

Wednesday's Girl puff sleeve ditsy floral print mini dress (€31.99)

Pink and florals always mix so well together, which makes this beautiful dress an absolute winner with us! Whether you fancy wearing it on an adorable date night or to fun evening plans with friends, we guarantee that you’ll get a few compliments with this one. Barbie would definitely approve! Available to purchase here.

ASOS DESIGN headband with faceted bead detail (RRP €17.99)

We couldn’t forget about accessories, could we? Headbands have been coming back in fashion recently, and so if you want to keep up with style trends for your next Barbie showing, then why not treat yourself to this dazzling gem? We can’t get over how cute it is! Available to buy here.

ASOS DESIGN beaded disc grab bag (RRP €26.99)

Of course, when you go to the cinema, you need a bag to carry all of your precious cargo… so how about this one? This bedazzled bag immediately caught our eye, not just because it’s pink, but because it’s definitely something that Barbie herself would wear! Available to purchase here.