Bandwagons Podcast announce headline show at The Sugar Club

Our social calendars are looking a bit miserable after the Christmas break. We haven't a penny to our name and we're starting to forget what the inside of a pub looks like. As we inch closer to pay day (finally) we've decided to treat ourselves.

Bandwagons Podcast just announced a headline show at The Sugar Club in Dublin and tickets are only €20. The show takes place on March 5 and you can't miss it.

Following two sold-out shows at the Dublin Podcast Festival 2019, Bandwagons is back! Self-confessed armchair experts Bríd Browne and Fionnuala Jones boasting over 170,000 listens get to the bottom of the biggest bandwagons in Ireland and beyond – from what they are to why people are on them.

Whether it’s pop culture or political movements, the gals are here to get you up to speed in this dynamic live show, brought to you by Aiken Promotions.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 16 at 10AM.