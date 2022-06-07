Baby Shower Pics: Alexandra Burke is absolutely glowing

Mum-to-be Alexandra Burke is absolutely glowing in these fabulous photos from her lavish baby shower which took place this past weekend.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the X-Factor winner shared a series of baby shower snaps, giving her followers a sneak peek inside the swish party.

From doughnut walls and floral displays to beautiful buffets and a four-tiered cake, it’s clear to see that Alexandra and her Irish footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph went all out!

“So much love in one room for our little grape,” 33-year-old Alexandra lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “Our baby shower this weekend was so special. We are still smiling just thinking about it.”

“Our baby doesn’t know how loved they’ll be. We can’t wait to meet you little one… It won’t be long now! #Nesting,” she sweetly added.

Sharing more photos and videos to her Instagram Stories, Alexandra gave her followers a real taste of how gorgeous the party looked. As for the Bad Boys singer herself, Alexandra was absolutely glowing, as she wore a stunning floor-length, long-sleeved, one-shoulder white bodycon dress from Club London, which hugged her growing baby bump.

Credit: @alexandraburke

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Darren looked quite handsome and excited in a tan coloured t-shirt and white skinny jeans.

The event space was decorated with pink, blue and white flowers and featured a Krispy Kreme doughnut wall and a sweet stall, with an assortment of old-fashioned glass jars filled with every type of sweet.

Credit: @alexandraburke

Alexandra also shared an adorable snap of herself and Darren cutting their four-tiered, show-stopping baby shower cake, as well as a snap of her adorable nails, which fit the event theme perfectly.

Alexandra won’t have long left to go until she and Randolph welcome their first bundle of joy into the world, as the singer previously revealed in her pregnancy announcement that she was due to give birth in June.