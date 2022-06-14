Baby Joy! Post Malone announces the birth of his first child

Huge congratulations are in order for American rapper Post Malone who has announced the birth of his first child.

While appearing on Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the 26-year-old revealed that he’s become a dad to a beautiful baby girl. Announcing the wonderful news, Post Malone said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before heading into the recording studio recently.

“That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?” Stern asked, before the Circles artist confirmed the news.

Throughout the interview, Post Malone also revealed that his girlfriend, who he has yet to identify, is now his fiancée. Given how private the rapper has been about his love life, it’s more than likely that he’ll be equally as private about his family life too.

Just one month ago, Post Malone announced the exciting news that he was going to be a father during an interview with TMZ.

He told the news outlet, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad”.

He continued, “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can everyday”.

Speaking with Zane Lowe earlier this month, Post said he’s “so pumped up” about fatherhood, before going on to add that he’s “going to be a hot dad”.