Baby joy! Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston is going to be a dad

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston is going to be a father, as it seems he and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together.

As reported by People, 37-year-old Zawe debuted her growing baby bump at last night’s New York City screening of her upcoming period drama, Mr. Malcolm's List.

The mum-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a champagne coloured, floor-length tulle gown, which was embellished with embroidery and beads. In photos published by Vogue, we also get a real glimpse at Ashton’s gorgeous and rarely seen engagement ring.

Congratulations to Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston pic.twitter.com/a6Uv1fYciR — Josie (@josephinencats) June 30, 2022

While Hiddleston was not present to walk the red carpet on Wednesday evening, the Fresh Meat actress was joined by her fellow co-stars, including the likes of Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory, along with director Emma Holly Jones.

This will be Hiddleston and Ashton’s first child together.

Earlier this year, engagement rumours started to spread after the pair were spotted attending the BAFTA Awards, with Ashton wearing a dazzling piece of jewellery on her ring finger. While neither of them commented on those rumours at the time, Tom has recently confirmed that they’re engaged.

While speaking in an interview with the LA Times, the Marvel star shared that he was “very happy” when asked about his recent proposal.

In 2019 Hiddleston and Ashton starred in the Broadway play, Betrayal, which was a revival of Harold Pinter's play on the West End.

In 2021 the couple finally made their relationship public as they made their red carpet debut during the Tony Awards, mere months after the pair were spotted on holidays together.

Huge congratulations to both Tom and Zawe on their wonderful baby news — what an exciting new chapter this will be for the both of them!