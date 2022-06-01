Baby Joy: Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex gives birth to twins

It seems congratulations are in order for The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex who has given birth to twins- one boy and one girl.

The reality television star revealed the news to OK Magazine, where she said, “Double the love. Our baby bears have arrived”.

She also shared a photo of her boyfriend of three years, Luke Love, carrying the tots out of the hospital in their car seats. Luke is beaming with pride in the black and white snap.

Frankie and Luke revealed they were expecting twins on Valentine’s Day, sharing a snap from her photoshoot with New Magazine. The 34-year-old captioned the post, “Roses are red violets are blue we’re not just having one baby we’re having two. Twinnies. I love you so much @lukeluv”.

The news that the couple were having a boy and a girl was announced at their gender reveal party in March.

Frankie’s brother Joey shared a clip to his Instagram story showing a pink and blue firework display at the end of the party. He captioned the video, “A proud brother about to become an uncle. Congratulations to my sister and Luke! Boy & Girl !!!”.

Only last week, Frankie shared a snap of the babies’ finished nursery. With neutral colours throughout the room and a hint of a safari theme with giraffes and other wild animals throughout, the room looked gorgeous. The cots for the babies also looked so sweet, one with blue details, the other with pink.