Baby joy for Jodie Wood as she announces second pregnancy

Huge congratulations are in order for influencer Jodie Wood, who is pregnant with her second child.

The mum confirmed her joyous news by posting the sweetest video of her and her family walking through the woods on a sunny day. Jodie looked as beautiful as ever in a long white dress. The soon-to-be mum-of-two cradled her baby bump in the touching video.

She captioned the clip, "We all know family is everything… Ours has been growing for about 5 months now."

Her followers were overjoyed by her huge news, "Ahhhh amazing news congratulations jodie x x" said Bonnie Ryan.

Louise Cooney wrote, "Awhhhh this is so cute! Huge congrats Jodie."

"Omg another beautiful baby coming soon!!! Congrats from America!!" said another.

Jodie and her husband Will Matthews welcomed their son Milo into the world in September 2018. There's no doubt he cannot wait to become a big brother!