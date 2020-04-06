Baby joy for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin after two miscarriages

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have revealed they're expecting another baby.

The couple suffered a tragic miscarriage in November, which was Hilaria's second within the space of seven months.

The doting mum couldn't help but gush about their tiny tot. She shared a video from the hospital to confirm the news. In the video, you can clearly hear their little one's strong heartbeat.

She wrote alongside the sweet clip: "Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to six-year-old Carmen, four-year-old Rafael, three-year-old Leonardo and one-year-old Romeo.

Alec is also a dad to 24-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-partner Kim Basinger.