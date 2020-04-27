Baby joy for Glee’s Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich

Huge congratulations are in order for Glee's Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are set to welcome their baby in the coming months, a source tells People. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source revealed.

The parents-to-be first started dating in July 2017 and got engaged the following April.

The actress married her beau in a beautiful ceremony in Northern California last summer. They were joined by 200 of their closest friends and family, including the 33-year-old's co-stars Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and best friend and actor Jonathan Groff.

We couldn't be happier for Lea and Zandy. Good news like this has certainly made us feel hopeful in these dark times!