Baby joy! Charlotte Church is expecting her third child

Huge congratulations are in order for Charlotte Church, who is expecting her third child. The singer confirmed her wonderful news on Twitter this week.

The singer subtly shared her news when responding to a friend about an event she recently missed. She wrote: "Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X"

Fans were quick to congratulate the singer on her joyous news, "Congratulations Charlotte! Take care."

One wrote: "Congratulations and yes probably wise to limit where you go."

Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) March 15, 2020

"Congratulations, hope all works out well," said another.

The Crazy Chick singer suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2017. Her representative announced the harrowing news at the time: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

The 34-year-old is a mum to 11-year-old Dexter and 12-year-old Ruby.

Feature: ITV