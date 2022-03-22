Baby joy! Caitlyn Jenner announces the birth of her 20th grandchild

By Tara Mahon

Caitlyn Jenner took to her Instagram stories to announce the birth of her 20th chandchild to her 12.6M followers.

Her son Burton, whom she shares with ex Chrystie Scott, and his partner Valerie Pitalo welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world on Saturday, March 19. She has been given the gorgeous moniker, Goldie Brooklyn Jenner.

The 72-year-old reality star reposted a photo of her grandson holding his new little sister that Valerie had originally posted with the caption, “Couple of proud brothers”. Jenner added, “My 20th grandchild! @valeriepitalo @burtonjenner love you both!”.

Jenner and Chrystie Scott also have a 41-year-old daughter together, Cassandra.

Valerie posted a photo of Goldie while she was still at the hospital. The bundle of joy was wearing an adorable pink and blue bow on her head. The caption stated that Goldie was born “at 11.08pm weight 10lbs & 21 ¾ inches long!”.

Brandon Jenner, Burton’s younger brother, commented on the post writing, “Fantastic welcome to the family, Goldie”, followed by heart emojis and celebratory hands.

Burton’s mother also commented on the post adding, “Welcome to the world beautiful Goldie Brooklyn Jenner! What a beautiful little baby you are… Well not so little”, followed by a winking emoji.

“You’re already ahead of yourself! I can’t wait to meet you! Congratulations to dada Burt… Super mama Valerie, Bodhi & Behr!”, closing off the sweet message with a selection of heart, flower and baby emojis.

Caitlyn Jenner has six children in total. She shares Burton, 43, and Cassandra, 41, with Chrystie Scott; Brandon, 40, and Brody, 38, with Linda Thompson; and Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, with Kris Jenner.