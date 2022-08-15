Baby Joy: Ailbhe Garrihy reveals she’s expecting her second child

The Garrihy brood is getting a little bit bigger as marketing and PR specialist Ailbhe Garrihy has announced that she’s pregnant with baby number two!

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, Ailbhe shared the exciting news that she and her husband Ruaidhri Hehir are going to be welcoming the birth of their second child in early 2023.

In the post shared to Instagram, Ailbhe and Ruaidhri’s two-year-old son, Seán, is seen sitting on the bed looking absolutely delighted, with his little brother or sister’s baby scan laying next to him.

“Hands up if you’re gona be a big brother,” Ailbhe excitedly wrote in the caption. “Feeling beyond lucky to be expecting baby no.2 in early 2023.”

Fans and friends quickly flocked to the comment section to congratulate the parents, with both of Ailbhe’s sisters commenting on the happy news.

“If baby no.2 is anything like Seanie Seán, 2023 will be the best year yet,” radio DJ Doireann Garrihy sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile, mum-of-three Aoibhin Garrihy commented, “We’re all with you Seán.”

“Wonderful news Ailbhe – huge congrats to you all,” commented former Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly.

Operation Transformation’s Kathryn Thomas lovingly wrote, “Ahhh gorgeous news Ailbhe.”

Aillbhe and Ruaidhri tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Doolin back in October, 2019, before welcoming the birth of their first child, Seán, the following August, 2020.

Huge congratulations to Ailbhe and her family on their exciting pregnancy news. Bring on early 2023!