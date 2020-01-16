Aww! Duchess of Cambridge gives adorable update on Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Bradford on their first joint royal engagement of the year yesterday. Kate and William had a jam-packed day but ensured they greeted the public during their time in the city.

Kate even stopped to chat to the public about her children. The mum-of-three couldn’t help but gush about the adorable Prince Louis who has grown up in an instant.

According to Elle, the Duchess told grandmother Jo Broadbent about her youngest boy. She told reporters that Kate gave a sweet update on little Louis.

She said: “I asked how her children were,” to which Kate replied: “She said Louis had started to tell her “he’s balancing” and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She’s obviously very proud of her children.”

Before Christmas, Kate revealed that Louis was starting to talk a lot more. During a prior engagement, the mum told one little boy: “He keeps saying “Me, me, me” and he wants to come everywhere with me.”

Prince Louis is set to celebrate his second birthday this year. The little prince will turn two on April 23.

It’s hard to believe that two years have passed since Kate and William introduced their baby boy to the world outside St. Mary’s Hospital in 2018.