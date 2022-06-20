Author Melanie Murphy is expecting her second child with husband Thomas

The Irish YouTuber and author has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband Thomas.

The Glass Houses author took to Instagram this morning to reveal the exciting news. With a snap of her in a gorgeous floral dress cradling her growing baby bump she wrote, “My Christmas gift came early this year”.

The comment section was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike. YouTuber Grace Victory wrote, “Omg congratulations”.

Lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney penned, “Huge congrats”, while another blogger, Lily Pebbles added, “Ahh congrats lovely! Xx”.

The 32-year-old then took to her Instagram stories to write, “I am so full of love and gratitude right now. Really did want to share this when I found out but again, like last time, I was really nervous, as most people are during trimester one”.

“But I heavily hinted as I was very sick and unable to work much at all on top of caring for my little boy, so I’m sure some of you had an inkling!”.

She continued, “Finally coming through the tunnel and hoping to get back on top of things. Thank you so much for being patient with me!”.

“A CHRISTMAS BABY. Feel like the luckiest person alive”.

The author had previously revealed to her followers that she took a pregnancy test and thought she was imagining a faint positive line. Now, she has announced that her imagination was not playing tricks on her as she took more tests a few days after which were clearly positive.

The YouTuber also added that she had been quite ill for the last six weeks in particular, and has had private scans to show that her baby is already very active.

Melanie and Thomas tied the knot in 2020 in a registry office due to Covid-19 regulations but finally got to celebrate their big day together surrounded by family and friends in May of this year.

The couple already have a one-year-old son together whom they welcomed in September 2020.