Asteroid City’s Liev Schreiber welcomes baby girl with wife Taylor

Congratulations are in order for Liev Schreiber and his wife Taylor Neisen as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

On social media earlier today, the Scream actor announced that their bundle of joy, a baby girl, was born last month.

Liev also revealed the adorable name that he and his model wife chose for their little one- Hazel Bee.

Taking to Instagram, Schreiber posted cute photos of his daughter’s tiny hand holding his finger and a snap of her little foot to his 546K followers.

The 55-year-old captioned the post, “So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since”.

“Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support”.

Many fans of the Asteroid City star headed to the comments to congratulate him and Taylor on the birth of their baby girl.

“So happy for you and your family! Congratulations on your new baby girl”, penned one fan.

A second fan commented, “Congrats to you and your family!”.

“Welcome beautiful Hazel! Congratulations Liev & Taylor!”, added another.

Neisen is yet to comment on her daughter's arrival on social media. Her most recent Instagram post is from three weeks ago and is of her blossoming baby bump.

While Hazel is Taylor’s first baby, Liev is now a dad-of-three as he already shares two children with his ex-wife Naomi Watts- 16-year-old Sasha and 14-year-old Kai.

Liev and Taylor, who have been an item since 2017, secretly tied the knot in July with a private ceremony.