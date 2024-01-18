Ashley Cain welcomes baby son after death of daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has announced the birth of his son, following the tragic death of his daughter Azaylia.

The former footballer has become a dad to a baby boy, almost three years after Azaylia lost her life after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Azaylia, whom Ashley welcomed with his now-ex Safiyya Vorajee, was just eight-months-old at the time of her death in April 2021.

Earlier today, Ashley took to social media to confirm that he has been made a father once again. On his Instagram account, the 33-year-old posted a beautiful picture of his baby son, wearing a newborn hat with his name embroidered on it.

In the caption of his post, Ashley unveiled that he has included a tribute to Azaylia in the chosen name for his baby boy.

“Aliyas Diamond Cain – 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz,” he penned, confirming that Aliyas has been given Azaylia’s middle name ‘Diamond’.

“I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too,” he continued, referring to his late daughter.

“Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful,” the Ex On The Beach star concluded.

After sharing his announcement, many of Ashley’s 1.9M followers began to pass on their well-wishes.

“Congratulations daddy, a little brother for Azaylia to watch over,” one fan replied.

“Welcome beautiful Aliyas, what a blessing you are,” another added.

Ashley has previously spoken out about feeling “guilty” over welcoming another child after Azaylia’s passing.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last month, he recalled: “When I told Safiyya I couldn’t have expected it to have gone any better. It was a time where we both shed tears. But, it was a time where she congratulated me and wished me the best.”