Ashley Cain reveals he ‘cries everyday’ since losing his daughter Azaylia

Former footballer Ashley Cain has spoken out about grieving for his daughter and the real reason why he has kept growing his beard since her passing.

Ashley’s daughter Azaylia tragically passed away on April 24, 2021, at just eight-months-old after being diagnosed with leukaemia weeks after she was born.

Ashley appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning, Wednesday, August 24, to talk about Azaylia, the meaningful reason why he doesn’t cut his beard and his plans for the future, including taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Cain shared a video from the show to his 1.8M Instagram followers explaining why he lets his beard grow and its connection to his late daughter. Ashley stated, “When we were in hospital, like we said, we couldn’t go out so I couldn’t get a haircut so I ended up developing and growing this beard”.

“As my daughter got older she began to grab hold of it and she used to hold it and rub her feet through it and because I haven’t got her with me anymore I wanted to keep my beard because she used to touch these very hairs on my face and I don’t trim it, I don’t shape it, I leave it because I feel like I’m like Samson and my beards my strength”.

As the show's hosts, Robert Rinder and Kate Garraway, held back tears, the former Ex on the Beach star revealed, “I feel pain everyday. I cry everyday. I grieve everyday. But when I’m crying, they’re the most beautiful moments of my life because that’s the only time when I feel love in this world. So I run head on into my problems and I use my pain as power”.

The 31-year-old then went on to talk about the reason why he is taking part in the new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was to ‘combat trauma’ of his daughter’s death.

“When I do these challenges, I do them on really tough and difficult occasions, like my daughter’s anniversary, like her birthday because when I’m hurting that’s the time when I connect the best with my daughter”.

“That’s the time when I can push myself to higher and higher levels and my daughter is my superpower”.