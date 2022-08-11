Ashley Cain pays tribute to late daughter Azaylia on 2nd birthday

By Emma Costello

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee have paid tribute to their late daughter Azaylia, on what would have been her 2nd birthday.

The Ex On The Beach star (31) and his former partner, Safiyya (33), tragically lost their eight-month-old daughter in April 2021 after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Wednesday, August 10 would have been Azaylia’s second birthday, and so her parents took to Instagram to showcase how they celebrated their late daughter’s memory.

Safiyya posted a video of Azaylia’s grave on her Instagram stories. The grave had been lovingly decorated for the occasion with balloons, flowers and Cocomelon toys. “So, so beautiful,” Safiyya said, as she took in the sight.

Azaylia’s father, Ashley, later joined Safiyya and other members of their family at Azaylia’s grave, and continued to show the overwhelming outpouring of love on his Instagram stories. “We love you Azaylia”, he wrote, beside an orange love heart.

In a Instagram post filled with heartwarming photos of her baby daughter, Safiyya wrote, “The proudest moment of my life was this time 2 years ago I was drinking in every moment of pure love with you Azaylia, the labour pain the emergency C-section was all worth it”.

“I will always love you, u may be in heaven and I may be on earth but we are always connected ALWAYS”, Safiyya expressed lovingly.

Ashley posted his own tribute to his daughter on his Instagram account, which included a sweet illustration of Azaylia with a lion, and a balloon of the number 2 floating above them.

“My angel, my life, my entire world, you’re the one that I want, the one that I need, please be with me always, my love, my everything,” Ashley wrote.

Safiyya concluded her tribute to her late daughter by lighting a candle at 8pm, and asked her followers to join her in doing the same.

Ashley and Safiyya continue to keep their daughter’s memory alive through projects such as The Azaylia Foundation, a non-profit charity which helps to fight against children’s cancer.