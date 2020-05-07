Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson reportedly end relationship

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have reportedly ended their relationship after two years together. It is understood that the couple went their separate ways in early April.

According to People, Benson and Delevingne decided to quarantine apart from one another. A source shared, "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course."

The couple were first spotted together at London’s Heathrow Airport in 2018. Delevingne confirmed their relationship a year later in an interview with E! News.

During the TrevorLIVE Gala, she posted a video of her kissing Benson: “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

She also gushed about the actress when accepting an award last year, “She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

Benson and Delevingne have yet to comment on the reports.

Feature: Getty