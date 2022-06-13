Arthur Gourounlian shares sweet birthday message for husband Brian Dowling

Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian has taken to Instagram to share a lovely message for his husband Brian Dowling as they celebrate his last birthday ‘child-free’.

The professional dancer posted a carousel of snaps of the couple over the years and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my life @bprdowling the man whom the past 20 years “well 15 because we weren’t together for 5 of them”. Those 15 years have made me love him even more than I could ever have imagined”.

“And who would have thought back when we met in 2002 that in 2022 we would be celebrating your last birthday as a child-free man and I seriously can’t wait for next year to celebrate your special day with our little bundle of joy who will be signing your birthday card & helping to blow out your candles”.

He continued, “We have been through so much in the past 20 years but I seriously can’t wait to spend more EPIC times with you and our child/ children in the future”.

“Let the exciting times ahead commence LET’S DO THIS. Happy Birthday baby Je T’aime”.

Friends of the television personality rushed to the comments to wish Brian a happy birthday and share how much they love the photos of the pair.

One of Brian’s besties, Pippa O’Connor wrote, “Oh I love all the oldie pics, gorgeousness xx”.

“Great pics, happy birthday Brian”, penned television presenter Glenda Gilson.

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle added, “Happy birthday @bprdowling. I hope you have a great one!!! Xx”.

Brian commented on his husband’s Instagram post himself jokingly saying, “Ok first up I 100% NEEDED APPROVAL on these pics [laughing face emoji]. Thank you baby. We have been through it all together but it’s only made us stronger. I [heart emoji] you. Now fetch mr a tea in bed please [kiss emoji]”.

Brain and Arthur tied the knot in 2015 and announced in May of this year that they are expecting their first child together via surrogate. Brian’s sister Aoife is doing the amazing job of carrying the baby for the couple.