Ariana Grande speaks out about romance with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande has broken her silence about her relationship with Ethan Slater.

Ariana and Ethan first faced criticism when they reportedly started dating in summer of 2023.

Their romance began months after the 7 Rings singer had separated from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, but many people questioned the timeline of when Ethan split from his then-wife, Lilly Jay.

Opening up to Vanity Fair about the difficulties she and The SpongeBob Musical actor faced at the start of their romance while rumours of infidelity were circulating, Ariana has now shared an insight into how much her Wicked co-star ‘loves and cares’ for people in his life.

She explained, “It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids”.

“Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills”.

Speaking about Ethan’s personal character, Ariana admitted, “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him”.

During the interview, the Into You singer ‘disputed specific allegations’ but revealed she “will never go into certain details”.

“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullsh*t tabloid can rewrite in real life”.

Grande then confessed, “Honestly, it’s taken me a lot of hard work to be able to last this long and to heal certain parts of my relationship to fame and to what I do because of these tabloids that have been trying to destroy me since I was 19 years old”.

“But you know what? I’m 31 years old and I’m not a perfect person, but I am definitely deeply good, and I’m proud of who I’m becoming. I will never let disreputable evil tabloids ruin my life or my perception of what is real and good”.