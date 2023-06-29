Aoife Mc Namara reveals eco-conscious collection inspired by wildflowers

Sustainable Irish fashion designer Aoife Mc Namara has unveiled her latest collection, Season 9: Bláth Fiáin. Inspired by Irish wildflowers, the new collection is sustainably produced in collaboration with local textile producers using recycled and regenerative materials, such as naturally-dyed Irish linen and Irish wool.

A powerful statement of the label’s mission to reconnect people to nature, the 12-piece collection is predominantly handmade in Ireland using eco-friendly materials – proving that it is possible to make beautiful clothes with a positive impact on the environment, society and the fashion industry as a whole.

Sustainable Irish fashion designer Aoife Mc Namara



The Limerick-based designer has become synonymous with sustainable design that expresses the beauty of nature. Her latest designs embody the wildflowers found in the Burren Co. Clare through a pastel colour palette, delicately hand-stitched flowers and the use of natural fibres.

Continuously striving to find innovative ways to design and create clothes sustainably, Aoife Mc Namara collaborated with Fibreshed Ireland to create unique handmade garments. Fibreshed is a network of local textile artists working toward a regenerative fibre system based on local fibre, local dyes and local labour.

Bláth Fiáin is made exclusively with sustainable materials, such as natural yarn-dyed Irish linen, supplied by Emblem Weavers in Wexford, and 100% Irish wool knitted by Meath-based Ciaran’s Yarns.

A breathtaking update on Aoife Mc Namara’s now signature designs, stand-out pieces in the Bláth Fiáin collection include the Primrose Co-ord, a pale yellow jacket with oversized shoulder pads and a puff sleeve paired with a matching skirt. The two-piece is made with recycled satin, a recycled mix of woven yarns and Irish linen. Another two-piece, the Daisy Co-Ord pairs a waistcoat and palazzo trousers, both in stunning pinstripe yarn-dyed Irish linen.

For the Resewing Our Roots Knitted Vest Aoife worked with Fibreshed member knitwear designer Mihai Mar to bring her design to life. The vest is handmade by using naturally dyed Irish wool.

Aoife Mc Namara will follow a pre-order model for the collection. Pre-order is a slower, more sustainable approach to production, as only the amount of pieces purchased will be produced. The majority of the collection will also be handmade in Ireland.

Speaking about the Bláth Fiáin collection, Aoife Mc Namara said: “Nature will always be my muse. When I’m designing, I keep a ‘soil-to-soil’ approach front of mind, holistically considering the end of a garment's life before it is even created. This collection is inspired by plants and made with mostly regenerative natural fibres, like linen and wool. My vision is that all Aoife Mc Namara designs will be made solely with fibres that will eventually decompose into nutrients for a healthier ecosystem. And in the meantime, they are quality sustainable pieces that will last people decades. This collection is a big stepping stone for our brand towards our commitment to achieving true fashion circularity.”

The collection was first unveiled at a one-of-a-kind fashion show held on Spanish Point Beach, Co. Clare. Show guests experienced a first look at the new Aoife Mc Namara designs as models walked barefoot on the sand against a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean while being serenaded by local musician Susan O’Neill. Imagery was captured by photographer Katie Boner.

Aoife Mc Namara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin is available to pre-order exclusively from aoifemacnamara.com.