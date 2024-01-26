Anton Danyluk’s mum reveals reason for his Love Island habit

Love Island: All Stars viewers finally know the real reason behind Anton Danyluk’s habit!

The Scottish bombshell is currently taking part in the brand-new spin-off series, which sees former Islanders returning to the Love Island villa.

Since the premiere of All Stars, Anton and his castmates have continued a running joke with his use of breath spray.

In one of the most recent episodes of the hit ITV show, fellow Islander Georgia Harrison jokingly refused to kiss Anton unless he used his trusty spray.

“Wait, are you not going to give me some of your breath spray?” she teased, adding: “If I’m going to kiss Anton, I’m going to have some of his breath spray!”

Now, as the 29-year-old continues his search for love in the South African villa, his mother has weighed in on the reason behind his unusual habit.

Anton’s mum Sherie Ann Danyluk recently took to social media to answer some of his fans’ burning questions.

During an Instagram Q&A, one follower asked her the significance behind Anton’s breath spray.

“The breath spray came from my dad, with him being Burmese and having his curries and eating garlic and chilli and all these different spices,” Sherie Ann explained.

“Then if I went out on wee dates when I was younger, I’d have my breath spray. And now it’s just went on to Anton,” she added sweetly.

Anton has continued to rise in popularity with Love Island: All Stars viewers, particularly after he chose to call out Mitch Taylor’s behaviour in last night’s episode.

When Mitch accused his co-star of “going against him” and not using “bro code” when advising his partner Liberty Poole, Anton responded: “There’s no bro code, there’s right and wrong.”

He continued: “If your girl comes crying to me asking for advice, I will give them advice. You’ve been together seven days, you’ve made her cry twice. Look at yourself, don’t look at me. Be a man, not a boy.”