Ant & Dec tease Saturday Night Takeaway’s final series

Saturday Night Takeaway is coming back soon!

For the past 20 years, Geordie duo Ant and Dec have graced our TV screens on Saturday nights with their hit live show Saturday Night Takeaway.

The series, which typically airs every spring, showcases the two presenters getting up to mischief with special guests, surprises for their audiences, elaborate pranks and musical performances.

Now, as SNT prepares to broadcast its 20th series, Ant and Dec have released a teaser, following confirmation that this will be its final series.

Taking to social media earlier today, the team behind Saturday Night Takeaway unveiled a brief trailer, showcasing the broadcasting legends reminiscing.

“Series 20… can you believe it?” Ant asks, to which Dec replies: “We’ve had some incredible Saturday nights.”

The series then relays some of SNT’s highlights, before Ant quizzes: “Reckon you’ve got one last series in you?”

“Oh try and stop me! There’s a lot to pack in, though,” Dec jokes.

In the teaser’s caption, the SNT team teased: “SAAATURDAAAAAY!!! For one last time, #SaturdayNightTakeaway returns to ITV1 and ITVX.”

While an official premiere date has yet to be confirmed, many Saturday Night Takeaway fans have been taking to social media to react to the news that it will be returning soon – for the last time.

“Seeing ‘one last time’ makes me gutted,” one Instagram follower replied.

“Don't end it completely I beg,” another hoped.

In May of last year, Ant and Dec shocked fans when they announced that they would be retiring the show after its 20th series.

“We’ve got some very special look-backs planned as well as some very exciting new items. And we’ve also decided that our 20th series next year, will be our last one for a little while,” they confirmed in a video at the time.

“The show takes up such a lot of our year, we just feel we need a little bit of a breather and that the show is going to take a little bit of a rest,” they added.