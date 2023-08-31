Another Love Island couple have announced they’re splitting up

Yet another Love Island couple have announced they’re relationship has come to an end.

Ella Barnes and Mitch Taylor have revealed they are going their separate ways, one month after leaving the villa.

Ella has said she is ‘gutted’ to announce the news, while Mitch revealed he ‘wishes nothing but the best’ for his former girlfriend.

The pair, who ended up in fifth place during the 10th season of Love Island, announced their separation to their thousands of Instagram followers on their Stories earlier today.

Barnes wrote, “Just wanted to come on here and keep you all updated, as you deserve to know as I wouldn’t be where I am without you”.

“Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end”.

She closed off by adding, “I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter. Thank you so much for all the love and support. It means the world to me. Lots of love, Ella xx”.

Mitch then shared his own statement shortly after Ella posted hers to reveal the distance between them made their relationship hard.

He penned, “Morning everyone. As you have most likely seen Ella's post sadly our relationship has come to an end”.

“We had no intentions of ending, but with out busy life's at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work. I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world”.

At the end of their time on Love Island, they had just missed out on a spot in the live finale after being dumped by the public vote.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root, who are still in a relationship, were crowned winners of the season and walked away with the £50,000 prize.