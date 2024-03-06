Anne Hathaway stars in trailer for new rom-com The Idea of You

Prime Video has released the trailer for The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

The highly-anticipated romance film is based on the 2017 novel of the same name, written by Robinne Lee.

Now that the trailer has been dropped, viewers can see what to expect from this rom-com.

The clip shows Solène (Hathaway) and Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) retelling the story of how they first met while backstage at Coachella.

In one scene, Solène can be heard admitting, “I’m too old for you”, before Hayes kisses her and reassures her, “No you’re not”.

As their romance blossoms, the paparazzi seem to be getting in the way of their relationship while Soléne tries to settle into life with a rockstar.

“I didn’t know my being happy would p*ss so many people off”, she explains to a pal before being told, “Did I not warn you? People hate happy women”.

According to the film’s synopsis, “The Idea of You centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet”.

“When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark”.

“As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for”.

As well as starring Hathaway and Galitzine, the cast includes Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Meg Millidge, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adan.

This 115 minute film is directed by Michael Showalter, who is known for directing The Big Sick and Hello, My Name Is Doris.

The Idea of You will be released on Prime Video on May 2.

Watch the full trailer below: