Anne Hathaway chose the sweetest traditional name for her baby boy

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman welcomed their second child together late last year.

The Modern Love star gave birth to a healthy baby boy just before Christmas but has kept quiet about his name, until now.

During an appearance at Sundance Film Festival, the actress revealed the traditional name she chose for her darling son.

And we have to say it is one of our all time favourites.

The Devil Wears Prada star decided to call her second-born Jack, according to US Weekly. The name Jack is of English origin and means 'God is gracious'.

The doting mum opened up about fertility struggles when she announced her second pregnancy. She encouraged other women to never lose hope.

Alongside a photo of her baby bump, Anne wrote: "It's not for a movie #2.

"⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

The Last Thing He Wanted actress is also a mum to three-year-old son Jonathan.