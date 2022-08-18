Angelina Jolie discusses working with her sons on new film

It seems as though Angelina Jolie’s enthusiasm for films has been passed onto her kids!

The 47-year-old mother of six has been speaking to People about what it was like to share a film set with her children on her new directorial film, Without Blood.

The Maleficent actress’ eldest sons, Maddox (21) and Pax (18), worked in the film’s assistant director department. Their roles required them to act as liaisons between the director (aka Angelina herself) and the film’s other departments.

“We work well together,” Angelina explained. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

However, this was not Pax’s first time working with his mother on set. He also helped to shoot stills for the 2017 drama First They Killed My Father, which Angelina also directed.

Pax then transferred these skills onto the Without Blood set, by filming lots of behind-the-scenes footage.

Angelina has continued to express pride in all six of her children, and how they all have an unbreakable bond as a family. “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people,” she beamed. “Very different and still a very close family that learns from each other.”

Without Blood is Angelina’s fifth feature film in the director’s chair, adding to her already stellar Hollywood career.

Based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico, Without Blood stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir.

The film's official description paints it as “an unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict [which] explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing." A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

We can’t wait to see Angelina work with her children more in the future!