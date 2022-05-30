Amy Huberman’s father passes away four days after 84th birthday

Amy Huberman’s father, Harold Huberman, has sadly passed away at 84-years-of-age. Amy’s husband Brian confirmed this sad news on Sunday, as he shared a harrowing tribute in honour of his father-in-law.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Irish rugby star shared a lovely photo of Harold grinning at the camera. “RIP to my lovely father in law Harold,” Brian wrote.

Harold, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease, celebrated his 84th birthday last Monday, May 23. To mark the occasion, his daughter Amy shared a wonderful throwback photo of a younger version of Harold, standing beside a classy vintage car.

“Happy 84th birthday today to my gorgeous kind courageous clever very VERY funny and all round total messer Dad,” the Finding Joy actress lovingly wrote in the caption.

“He’s taught me so many important life lessons, too many to mention, but most importantly how to stand next to an open car door like a complete and utter SLICKSTER,” she jokingly added. “

“He’s also my fash icon and I’m just gutted he didn’t keep those flares TBH. Happy 84th birthday from all ‘the gits’,” Amy continued.

According to RIP.ie, Harold passed away peacefull at Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross on Friday, four days after his birthday. He was surrounded by his wife Sandra, daughter Amy and sons Mark and Paul.

The death notice reads that he will be “greatly missed by his adored grandchildren Sadie, Billy and Ted, his brother Alf, sister-in-law Thelma, son-in-law Brian, Mark’s partner Simone, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.”

Friends, family members, neighbours and fans have been sharing messages of condolences online, speaking about what a lovely, funny man Harold was to those who knew him.