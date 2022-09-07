Amy Hart shares which Love Island star knew about her pregnancy

Amy Hart has revealed that one of her Love Island co-stars knew about her pregnancy before it was officially announced to the world.

Speaking to OK!, Amy revealed that Love Island 2019 winner and one of her best friends, Amber Gill, was told about her pregnancy in advance.

In her interview, the 30-year-old described the moment that she decided to tell Amber the wonderful news.

"I went to her birthday party and I said: ‘Here is some champagne and I’ve got another present for you but we have to go in the other room,’” Amy explained.

“I got my scan picture out and she just cried!”, Amy exclaimed. “She was like: ‘Can I be a proper auntie?’ She’s so excited.”

Since announcing her pregnancy on Loose Women on August 29, Amy said that panellist Denise Welch has jokingly requested that the baby be named after her.

“We think we could have conceived when we were in Venice and we met up with Denise Welch there, and when I told her she was like: ‘Oh my God, you’re going to have to call it Denise!’”

Amy has also opened up about her future family plans with her boyfriend, Sam Rason. “I want to have one girl and three boys but my preference changes every day on what I want first.”

Amy and Sam have been dating since last year, and have been wrapped up in a whirlwind romance ever since. The pair have said that their pregnancy was a surprise, as they were not planning on trying for a baby until next January.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum and now it’s happening it’s so exciting but it’s weird,” Amy gushed.

Amy has consistently been vocal about her longtime wish to be a mother, and has kept her followers updated with her fertility worries. She is due to give birth to her first child in March of next year.

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!