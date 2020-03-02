Amy Hart on how therapy has helped her since Love Island

Amy Hart has opened up about how therapy has helped her since her appearance on Love Island. The reality star sparked concern when she was notably distressed after Curtis Pritchard mistreated her on the show.

Hart decided to leave the show shortly after and has been undergoing therapy since. She opened up about the impact it has had on her in an interview with The Sun: “I still do therapy. Not as often as I would like because I'm so busy. I'm doing it about once a month.”

Hart explained how much therapy has helped her: “She has given my CBT tools to use and ways to help process things. I love it. I understand why Americans use them all the time.”

“Therapy has really helped me understand it's not me who is the problem. It's not my fault I haven't had a proper boyfriend, it's just that I haven't found one,” she shared.

The reality star explained that the first weeks weeks after her Love Island exit were extremely overwhelming: “The first few weeks I came out I was still really upset then something just clicked. When you are in there you are in a bubble and everything is heightened.

“You become obsessed but once I snapped out of it I bounced back really quickly.”

Talking about your mental health struggles is such an intense thing to do, especially when you’re a celebrity, but Amy Hart will help so many people feel less alone in their struggles. Discussing therapy is something that shouldn’t be tainted with shame. We adore Amy for sharing her story in such a real way.