Amy Hart gives her predictions after Love Island: All Stars twist

Amy Hart has been giving her Love Island predictions!

The reality star, who first rose to fame on the hit ITV show in 2019, has since been named as a regular contributor on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Following last night’s premiere of spin-off series Love Island: All Stars, Amy has now given her predictions on which couples she thinks will be successful, and which ones are headed for drama.

On her Instagram stories, the 31-year-old wrote of Kaz Kamwi and Mitchel Taylor: "Ok so I love Kaz anyway, she's the loveliest BUT I'm here to say that I actually quite liked Mitch tonight, funny and sweet.”

The TV star then went on to address the most controversial coupling chosen by the public – former partners Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who dated during the show in 2021.

"I understand why people voted for these to go together but it's truly a wasted vote isn't it. I would have liked to see Liberty and Mitch and then maybe Jake and Hannah would have been entertaining,” Amy explained.

Credit: Love Island / X

In terms of her winners prediction, the mum-of-one teased that she is betting on Demi Jones and Chris Taylor to take the crown, writing: "*goes to William hill app with £30*"

Meanwhile, Amy also has hope for recent flames Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, as she exclaimed: "This is gonna be great tv and I can't wait! Both amazing characters!"

Viewers were shocked last night when two new bombshells entered the villa in the form of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith, who only called their three year relationship quits in September.

At the end of the first episode, host Maya Jama gave Callum the option to steal one of the girls from the original lineup, or to partner up with his ex-girlfriend.

In her predictions, Amy admitted that she believes the 27-year-old will steer clear of Molly, as she noted: “Who is Callum gonna pick?? I'm thinking either of the Georgias.”

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.