Amy Dowden shares heartfelt post as she reunites with Strictly pros

Amy Dowden has briefly returned to the world of Strictly Come Dancing!

The Welsh professional dancer was initially announced in April as part of this year’s pros lineup for the hit BBC show. However, a few months later, Amy was forced to withdraw from the series after she was diagnosed with cancer.

The 33-year-old is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment, and is also continuing to recover from a mastectomy for breast cancer.

However, the beloved star has now revealed that she has briefly reunited behind-the-scenes with her fellow Strictly pros.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Amy shared a beautiful selfie, all glammed up by the Strictly hair and makeup crew.

“So grateful for my @bbcstrictly family,” she gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Yesterday was just what I needed ahead of today. I’ve felt part of the whole journey so far! I’ve seen all the group numbers and the process by videos, then again watching yesterday and WOW honestly the best yet!” she praised.

Amy then went on to pen an emotional message about her ongoing Strictly absence.

“Yes it’s hard not being up there with them doing what I love but so proud to be part of such a talented team. I loved being made glamorous by the hair and make up team, putting on a sparkly dress from Wardrobe and feeling like Amy again being at my favourite place! So very grateful!” she wrote.

Amy concluded her message with a brief update about her treatment, after previously noting that she had recently been admitted to hospital with sepsis.

“Now I’m on my way to chemo number 3! Let’s hope no hospital admissions and scares after this one. But I’m going with a spring in my step this morning after yesterday and knowing everyday I’m closer to dancing on that floor again,” she promised.

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have since sent their well-wishes to the dancer.

“Sending you the most love. You are FABULOUS,” replied Amanda Abbington, one of this year’s contestants.

“yes Amy!!! Your smile is so bright xxx,” added 2022 finalist Fleur East.