Amy Dowden reveals she felt ‘jealous’ of others on New Year’s Eve

Amy Dowden has been opening up about feeling ‘jealous’ of other people on New Year’s Eve.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer in May, 2023, which left her needing a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment.

While reflecting on the past year, Amy has admitted she felt ‘quite bitter’ while looking at other people sharing their highlights of 2023 after she battled with her health for the majority of the year.

While speaking on Lorraine, the 33-year-old revealed, “On New Year’s Eve, when you wake up, and you see everyone’s posts about the year, I was actually quite bitter, yeah”.

“At the beginning of the year I had so many lovely plans. And I was on the Strictly arena tour and had a honeymoon planned with my husband”.

"And within a day, when I got the news… it doesn’t just change you during the treatment and surgery, it changes forever to be honest, because it has changed me as a person.

Amy then candidly shared more details of the difficult year she’s had as she went on to say, “I looked back and I did find some amazing opportunities that I had but also, when I looked back, I thought, I’ve had cancer, I’ve lost my hair, I’ve lost my boob, I’ve had sepsis, and I went into septic shock and I’ve had blood clots, I broke my foot”.

“Then you’re watching everybody else share these lovely photos and reels and I was a bit jealous”, the pro dancer added.

On New Year’s Eve, the Strictly star posted a message to her 648K Instagram followers about looking forward to the new year ahead.

She penned, “Smiling because we are saying GOODBYE 2023! Wishing everyone a very happy new year filled with health, happiness and love!”.

“Make memories to cherish and spend time with loved ones. Thank you all so much for the love and support I received and certainly felt this past year”.