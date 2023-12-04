America Ferrera admits why her husband was chosen for Barbie movie

America Ferrera has been reflecting on starring in the Barbie movie.

America played the role of Gloria in the hugely-successful Greta Gerwig film alongside other big stars like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

While working with many famous faces on set, Ferrera also starred alongside a very familiar face- her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Ryan played the role of Gloria's husband and now, America has revealed how her real-life husband got the job as her on-screen partner.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories about the Barbie movie, one of her 1.6M followers asked about her husband’s cameo.

The fan asked, “How did Ryan get the role as your on screen husband?”, to which America replied, “This is a funny question. Yes, my real-life husband Ryan Williams plays Gloria’s- el esposo de gloria [Gloria’s spouse in Spanish]”.

“And it’s very funny to me. When I first Zoomed with Greta, I was telling her all the parts that made me laugh out loud and I said, ‘Oh my God, I laughed so hard when you cut to the husband, because my husband is literally in the other room doing his Spanish lesson via Zoom with his Spanish teacher and it made me laugh so hard’”.

In between laughter, the Ugly Betty actress then revealed, “And Greta was like, ‘Oh my God, does he want to play your husband?’, and I was like, ‘I don’t know’”.

The 39-year-old continued, “And then when it came time, she asked him and he said yes and so that’s how my husband is mi esposo in the movie”.

While Ryan’s part in the movie is small, he can be seen practising his Spanish in a few short scenes.

America and Ryan had been dating for five years before they got engaged in 2010 and went on to tie the knot in June, 2011.

The couple share two children together- a five-year-old son named Sebastian Piers and a three-year-old daughter named Lucia Marisol.