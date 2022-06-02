Amber Heard shares heartbreaking statement after defamation verdict

Aquaman actress Amber Heard has shared a heartbreaking statement in light of her ex-husband Johnny Depp winning his defamation case.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard wrote in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram on Thursday night.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up against the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” she added.

Over the past few weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been battling it out in court over a defamation lawsuit, as Depp was suing his ex-wife over claims of domestic abuse which she had made in an op-ed published in the Washington Post back in 2018.

In the op-ed Heard doesn’t mention Depp by name, but does detail her experience with domestic violence.

On Wednesday evening, the jury ruled that Heard did defame Depp on three counts and Depp was awarded $15M in damages. Meanwhile, Heard was also awarded $2M in compensatory damages, due to remarks made by Depp’s attorney throughout the trial.

Continuing in her statement, Amber says that this verdict is a setback for women and domestic abuse survivors. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.”

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she added.

Going on to discuss how she lost her right as an American to freedom of speech, the 36-year-old actress says, “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issues of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly,” she concluded.

While the public seem to be divided, many people have taken to social media feeling let down by this verdict, with Refuge, a charity which supports survivors of domestic abuse, Tweeting, “Our message to survivors of domestic abuse tonight is clear: if you need support, Refuge is here for you, round the clock. We will believe you and we will support you. You are not alone.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can call the 24/7 Refuge helpline in the UK on 0808 2000 247. In Ireland you can call Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900.