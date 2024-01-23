Amanda Holden unveils cute throwback snaps for daughter’s big day

Amanda Holden has been celebrating a very special day for her daughter Hollie.

The Britain’s Got Talent star’s daughter is turning 12 years old and Amanda has marked the big occasion in a heartwarming way.

Amanda shared a sweet tribute for Hollie on social media alongside a video montage of the tween throughout her childhood.

Holden posted the video, set to Katy Perry’s Firework, to her 2.1M Instagram followers.

The clips show snippets of Hollie as a baby up until the present day.

Amanda captioned the post, “My youngest is 12 today!! #January babies. #HRH Hollie Rose Hughes. You burst into our lives this day and brought us sooo much happiness and joy. Our rainbow baby. Our light”.

“You’re the most funny, clever & beautiful girl. Cartwheeling in the garden and ruining all socks!”.

The 52-year-old also revealed some of the birthday gifts Hollie would be getting from her parents as Amanda added, “(Obsessed with skin care at 11!!! and desperate for tiktok! ( you’re still not having it. But @drunkelephant and @soldejaneiro coming your way this morning. We love you so much. Mama & Dada xx”.

Many of Amanda’s fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes for her daughter.

“Love the last pic of both of you. Happy birthday Hollie”, wrote a fan.

A second commenter said, “Happy 12th birthday Holly have an amazing day”.

“Beautiful! Hope she has the best day celebrating xxx”, added another fan.

As well as being mum to 12-year-old Hollie, Amanda also shares 18-year-old Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes, whom she married in 2008.

Amanda and Chris tragically lost their son Theo in 2011, when he was stillborn at 28 weeks into Holden’s pregnancy.

Just last week Amanda celebrated Lexi turning 18 years old and penned a touching tribute to her online. She admitted, “We are so proud of the intelligent, sensitive, funny , perceptive and loving woman you have grown up to be”.